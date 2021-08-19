Nanoco Group Non-Executive Director Appointment

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from its technology platform, today announced that it has appointed Henry Turcan to the Company’s Board in the role of non-executive director with effect from 1 September 2021.

Henry is a fund manager at Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited, Nanoco’s largest shareholder, with a focus on active engagement with the companies in which it invests. He has been advising and investing in UK smaller companies for over 20 years and has extensive experience of assisting public companies in creating value for all stakeholders.

Dr Chris Richards, Chairman of Nanoco Group, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Henry to the Board of Nanoco. As a significant shareholder representative, Henry has been closely involved with Nanoco for a number of years. The additional capital markets experience he brings to the Company will further support the Board’s efforts as we work to deliver maximum shareholder value from our organic business activities and litigation against Samsung during a potentially transformational period for the Company.”

Disclosures required pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13: Henry Arthur John Turcan has held directorships in the last five years in the following publicly quoted companies:

Current Past Arena Events PlcWoodbois LimitedMinds + Machines Group Limited Eland Oil & Gas plcThe Stanley Gibbons Group PLC

Mr Turcan does not personally hold any shares in the Company. However, he is a representative of the funds managed or sub-advised by Lombard Odier Asset Management group entities, the Company’s largest shareholder, which currently holds 27.04% of Nanoco’s shares in issue.