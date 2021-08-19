Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Nanoco Group Non-Executive Director Appointment

Nanoco

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from its technology platform, today announced that it has appointed Henry Turcan to the Company’s Board in the role of non-executive director with effect from 1 September 2021.

Henry is a fund manager at Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited, Nanoco’s largest shareholder, with a focus on active engagement with the companies in which it invests. He has been advising and investing in UK smaller companies for over 20 years and has extensive experience of assisting public companies in creating value for all stakeholders.

Dr Chris Richards, Chairman of Nanoco Group, commented:

“I am delighted to welcome Henry to the Board of Nanoco. As a significant shareholder representative, Henry has been closely involved with Nanoco for a number of years. The additional capital markets experience he brings to the Company will further support the Board’s efforts as we work to deliver maximum shareholder value from our organic business activities and litigation against Samsung during a potentially transformational period for the Company.”

Disclosures required pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13: Henry Arthur John Turcan has held directorships in the last five years in the following publicly quoted companies:

CurrentPast
Arena Events PlcWoodbois LimitedMinds + Machines Group LimitedEland Oil & Gas plcThe Stanley Gibbons Group PLC

Mr Turcan does not personally hold any shares in the Company. However, he is a representative of the funds managed or sub-advised by Lombard Odier Asset Management group entities, the Company’s largest shareholder, which currently holds 27.04% of Nanoco’s shares in issue.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Nanoco Group plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Nanoco Group plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.