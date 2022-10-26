Nanoco Group law suit filed against Samsung in China as confidence grows

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other specific nanomaterials emanating from its technology platform, has announced that it has filed a law suit against Samsung in China for the willful infringement of the Group’s IP.

This third law suit against Samsung is based on a sister patent to one of the patents in the US litigation. China is a significant market for the sale of high-end televisions, and is estimated to be one of Samsung’s larger markets for the sale of QD TVs.

The Group is continuing its focused approach to litigation in different jurisdictions to allow more rapid and less costly outcomes to be arrived at. The Funder for the US litigation has agreed an expanded budget on similar commercial terms as the existing funding to cover the litigation in China.

The Group continues to review options for litigation either in other territories or against other parties that we believe may be infringing Nanoco’s world leading and patent protected technology.