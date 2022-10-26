Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Nanoco Group law suit filed against Samsung in China as confidence grows

Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other specific nanomaterials emanating from its technology platform, has announced that it has filed a law suit against Samsung in China for the willful infringement of the Group’s IP.

This third law suit against Samsung is based on a sister patent to one of the patents in the US litigation. China is a significant market for the sale of high-end televisions, and is estimated to be one of Samsung’s larger markets for the sale of QD TVs.

The Group is continuing its focused approach to litigation in different jurisdictions to allow more rapid and less costly outcomes to be arrived at. The Funder for the US litigation has agreed an expanded budget on similar commercial terms as the existing funding to cover the litigation in China.

The Group continues to review options for litigation either in other territories or against other parties that we believe may be infringing Nanoco’s world leading and patent protected technology.

Brian Tenner, Chief Executive Officer of Nanoco Group plc, said:

“Expanding our actions against Samsung reflects our confidence in the merits of our cases in the US and Germany. The litigation process in China is expected to be faster than the US process, where multiple appeals can extend for a number of years. A final outcome in China can be expected between one and two years from filing suit. China is also another territory where an injunction is more commonly available than in the US.

“We continue to pursue a patent litigation strategy that delivers fair value for Nanoco’s global IP portfolio. We are grateful to be well supported in these endeavours by our Litigation Funding Partner and our legal advisers at Mintz.”

