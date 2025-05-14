Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Quantum Dot revenues surge on major brand adoption

Nanoco

Quantum dot display technology is stepping into the spotlight with unstoppable momentum. New data from Counterpoint Research shows that major electronics giants are not just experimenting—they are scaling up. With Apple and leading gaming brands accelerating adoption, quantum dots are proving their value as the premium colour conversion solution the market has been waiting for.

Counterpoint Research has released fresh insights revealing a sharp surge in quantum dot (QD) adoption across multiple display sectors in 2024. This growth is not marginal. The LCD segment, long dominated by traditional LED technology, posted a modest but meaningful 2% year-on-year revenue increase, largely thanks to the growing popularity of MiniLED backlighting. While this figure might seem conservative compared to other sectors, it represents a crucial shift in the LCD market where QD-enhanced MiniLED displays are steadily replacing older technologies.

More striking is the performance in the OLED category, where Samsung’s quantum dot colour conversion technology powered an impressive 38% revenue boost. Samsung’s commitment to QD-OLED technology is not just paying off; it is setting new standards for high-end display performance. This advancement in OLED demonstrates how quantum dots are redefining the colour, brightness, and efficiency benchmarks that consumers and professionals alike now expect.

The most staggering figure comes from the notebook segment, which recorded a jaw-dropping 228% year-on-year revenue jump. This exponential growth is being driven by none other than Apple, whose strategic adoption of QD technology sends a powerful signal to the market. Apple’s endorsement positions quantum dots as the go-to solution for premium display quality, effectively validating the technology at a global scale. Apple’s move also suggests a long-term commitment that could influence the entire industry’s trajectory over the coming years.

High-end gaming monitors are also fuelling significant revenue growth in the monitor segment. Gamers demand exceptional colour accuracy, contrast, and speed, and QD displays are delivering just that. With gaming hardware brands racing to meet this demand, quantum dots are securing their place at the top of the performance display hierarchy.

Counterpoint’s forecast shows no signs of this growth slowing. A further 27.5% revenue increase from QD products is predicted for 2025. This sustained expansion highlights the industry’s confidence in quantum dot technology as manufacturers scale up production and broaden their product portfolios.

However, the rising tide of QD adoption also brings scrutiny. Class action lawsuits have recently been filed against TCL and Hisense over claims of misleading QLED branding on products that reportedly contain little to no quantum dot material. These legal challenges highlight the importance of authenticity and transparency in marketing premium display technologies. Brands that merely leverage the QLED label without delivering true quantum dot performance risk losing consumer trust and facing legal repercussions.

The market’s shift toward cadmium-free QD solutions further underlines the technology’s maturity. While some manufacturers may add trace amounts of quantum dots just to meet regulatory thresholds under RoHS guidelines, cadmium-free QD displays offer a cleaner, fully compliant alternative that does not compromise on image quality. This positions cadmium-free QDs as the future-proof choice for brands looking to balance performance, safety, and regulatory compliance.

In summary, quantum dot technology is no longer a niche innovation, it is a proven, rapidly scaling solution shaping the future of premium displays across smartphones, televisions, monitors, and notebooks. With industry leaders like Apple and Samsung driving adoption, and gaming and professional markets demanding superior performance, the quantum dot era is just getting started.

Nanoco Group PLC (LON:NANO) leads the world in the research, development and large-scale manufacture of heavy metal-free nanomaterials for use in displays, lighting, vertical farming, solar energy and bio-imaging.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Nanoco Group

Nanoco files patent infringement lawsuit against LG

Nanoco Group plc has initiated a patent infringement lawsuit against LG Electronics, alleging violations of its quantum dot technology patents in the U.S.
Nanoco Group

Nanoco reports H1 FY25 results, strengthens commercial outlook

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) has released its interim results, highlighting strategic growth, new leadership, and advancements in quantum dot technology for key markets.
Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group to publish Half Year Results on 15 April 2025

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) is set to announce its Half Year Results for the period ending January 31, 2025, on April 15, 2025. Stay tuned for insights!
Nanoco Group

Nanoco publishes 2024 Annual Report, confirms £46m IP value

Nanoco Group plc confirms its 2024 Annual Report is now available. An external valuation supports the £46m subsidiary investment value.
Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group reports strong financial growth and strategic advancements

Nanoco Group plc unveils its 2024 preliminary results, highlighting a strategic shift towards value creation, leadership changes, and a 40% revenue boost.
Nanoco

Nanoco Group appoints Dmitry Shashkov as Chief Executive Officer

Nanoco Group plc appoints Dmitry Shashkov as CEO, leveraging his 20 years of tech leadership to drive growth and strategic transformation.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.