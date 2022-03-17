Multi-asset investing: Top ten investments in JPMorgan MATE fund

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) has announced the ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 28 February 2022:

US 10YR (New Style) Bond Commodity (Future) 14.0% Infrastructure Investments Fund 8.6% JPMorgan Global High Yield Bond Fund 8.2% MSCI EMGMKT (New Style) Index Equity (Future) 3.3% JPM Global Convertibles 3.2% JPMorgan Emerging Markets Debt Fund 3.0% Coca-Cola 2.9% JPM China A 2.8% Johnson & Johnson 2.7% Procter & Gamble 2.5% Total 51.2%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc combines sustainable income and capital growth from globally diversified investments. The Trust aims to achieve a long-term total return of 6% per annum and an initial annual dividend of 4% paid quarterly.