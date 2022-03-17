Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Multi-asset investing: Top ten investments in JPMorgan MATE fund

JPMorgan MATE

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) has announced the ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 28 February 2022:

US 10YR (New Style) Bond Commodity (Future)14.0%
Infrastructure Investments Fund8.6%
JPMorgan Global High Yield Bond Fund8.2%
MSCI EMGMKT (New Style) Index Equity (Future)3.3%
JPM Global Convertibles3.2%
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Debt Fund3.0%
Coca-Cola2.9%
JPM China A2.8%
Johnson & Johnson2.7%
Procter & Gamble2.5%
Total51.2%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc combines sustainable income and capital growth from globally diversified investments. The Trust aims to achieve a long-term total return of 6% per annum and an initial annual dividend of 4% paid quarterly.

You might also enjoy reading  ‘Risk Assets will rally’ says JPMorgan Multi Asset Growth & Income fund
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc MATE

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc MATE

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.