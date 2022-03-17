Multi-asset investing: Top ten investments in JPMorgan MATE fund

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) has announced the ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 28 February 2022:
|US 10YR (New Style) Bond Commodity (Future)
|14.0%
|Infrastructure Investments Fund
|8.6%
|JPMorgan Global High Yield Bond Fund
|8.2%
|MSCI EMGMKT (New Style) Index Equity (Future)
|3.3%
|JPM Global Convertibles
|3.2%
|JPMorgan Emerging Markets Debt Fund
|3.0%
|Coca-Cola
|2.9%
|JPM China A
|2.8%
|Johnson & Johnson
|2.7%
|Procter & Gamble
|2.5%
|Total
|51.2%
JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc combines sustainable income and capital growth from globally diversified investments. The Trust aims to achieve a long-term total return of 6% per annum and an initial annual dividend of 4% paid quarterly.