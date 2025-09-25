Minister visit puts spotlight on Touchstone’s role in Trinidad’s energy plans

When Touchstone Exploration welcomed the Honourable Roodal Moonilal, Minister at Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, to its Cascadura facility, the gesture went far beyond courtesy.

The visit was led by Touchstone President and CEO Paul Baay, who personally walked the minister through the site. While official statements were measured, the optics were unmistakable. Cascadura is not just another upstream asset on the map. It is a flagship gas development at a time when Trinidad is urgently seeking to reverse declining output and reinforce its role as a regional energy hub.

Years of investment, permitting, and infrastructure development have gradually positioned the company to contribute more meaningfully to domestic gas supply.

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Primera Oil and Gas is the Trinidadian subsidiary of Touchstone.