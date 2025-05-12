Meridianbet unveils Watch & Bet to drive revenue and user engagement

Meridianbet, a subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc, has introduced an innovative feature, Watch & Bet, designed to enhance the live sports betting experience. This new addition allows users to stream live sports events in full-screen mode while simultaneously placing in-play bets, aiming to increase user engagement and drive higher revenue per active user.

The Watch & Bet feature is strategically developed to boost in-play betting volume, extend session durations, and elevate the average revenue per user. By integrating live streaming with real-time betting options, Meridianbet seeks to provide a seamless and immersive user experience that keeps bettors engaged throughout the sporting event.

This initiative aligns with Meridianbet’s broader monetization strategy, focusing on scalable and margin-accretive technology solutions. The company’s proprietary software infrastructure supports this feature, ensuring a smooth and responsive platform for users. The launch of Watch & Bet follows Golden Matrix Group’s strong financial performance, with reported FY24 GAAP revenue of \$151.1 million and organic revenue reaching approximately \$159.7 million.

In addition to Watch & Bet, Meridianbet continues to invest in user-centric innovations. The company offers features like AI-driven recommendations, which tailor betting suggestions based on individual user behavior, and advanced security measures to protect user data across its operations in over 18 countries.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.