Golden Matrix Group set to showcase at 2025 Virtual Tech Conference

Golden Matrix Group Inc

Golden Matrix Group Inc., a leading developer and licensor of online gaming platforms and systems, is poised to present at the upcoming “2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow.” This event, hosted by Maxim Group LLC and M-Vest, will take place on June 4-5, 2025, and will feature a series of virtual discussions and presentations by leaders across various sectors, including FinTech, Biotech, and Emerging Growth industries.

Golden Matrix Group’s participation in this conference underscores its commitment to innovation and its role in shaping the future of online gaming technology. The company’s presentation is expected to highlight its recent advancements in gaming platforms, strategic partnerships, and its vision for the evolving digital entertainment landscape.

Investors and stakeholders interested in the latest developments from Golden Matrix Group can register for the conference through the M-Vest platform to gain insights into the company’s strategic direction and growth prospects.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.

