Market Risers: Standard Life Aberdeen, TT Electronics, United Utilities Group, WM Morrison Supermarkets

Stock in Standard Life Aberdeen found using EPIC: LON:SLA has risen 2.36% or 6.6 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers seem confident during this period. Range high for the period so far is 287.14 and a low of 276.4. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 1,949,052 with the daily average number around 7,500,747. A 52 week high for the stock is 338.25 some 58.35 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 208.85 a difference of some 71.05 points. Standard Life Aberdeen now has a 20 simple moving average of 315.69 with a 50 day MA at 317.66. The market cap now stands at £6,667.72m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Standard Life Aberdeen being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:58:12 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 286.5 GBX.

Stock in TT Electronics found using EPIC: LON:TTG has stepped up 11.98% or 22.88 points throughout the session so far. Investors seem confident while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has reached 215 and hitting a low of 190.28. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 71,653 while the average shares exchanged is 272,619. The 52 week high is 268 which is 77 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 179.14 which is a variance of 11.86 points. TT Electronics has a 20 day moving average of 231.53 with a 50 day moving average at 243.67. The market capitalisation is now £350.90m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for TT Electronics being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:56:24 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 213.88 GBX.

Stock in United Utilities Group with EPIC code: LON:UU has moved up 2.59% or 25.4 points during today’s session so far. Traders are a positive bunch while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period so far is 1005 and hitting a low of 971.6. The total volume traded so far comes to 406,592 while the average shares exchanged is 2,440,398. A 52 week high for the stock is 1068.5 around 88.9 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 744.2 is a variance of 235.4 points. United Utilities Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 1019.03 and a 50 day moving average at 1002.95. The current market cap is £6,852.98m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for United Utilities Group being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:58:07 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1005 GBX.

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets with company EPIC: LON:MRW has gained 3.72% or 6.55 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders seem confident while the stock has been in play. The periods high figure was 182.8 dropping as low as 177.05. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 4,222,400 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 9,743,290. The 52 week high price for the shares is 231.4 which comes in at 55.3 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 160 is a variance of 16.1 points. WM Morrison Supermarkets now has a 20 moving average of 182.09 and a 50 day moving average at 187.76. The market capitalisation currently stands at £4,392.80m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for WM Morrison Supermarkets being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:58:08 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 182.65 GBX.

