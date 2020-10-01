Market Risers: Remote Monitored Systems, Schroders, SEGRO, Smiths Group

The share price for Remote Monitored Systems with company EPIC: LON:RMS has moved up 5.34% or 0.04 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained positive during this period. The period high was 0.69 dipping to 0.63. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 11,039,544 with the daily average traded share volume around 17,486,621. The 52 week high for the share price is 0.7 which comes in at 0.04 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 0.12 which is a variance of 0.54 points. Remote Monitored Systems now has a 20 SMA of 0.46 with a 50 day moving average at 0.41. Market capitalisation is now £5.30m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Remote Monitored Systems being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:52:12 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.69 GBX.

Stock in Schroders Ord Shs company symbol: LON:SDR has increased 2.41% or 65 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained positive throughout the session. The period high has peaked at 2764 and a low of 2695. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 73,649 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 248,828. A 52 week high for the stock is 3465 equating to 770 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 1711 is a variance of 984 points. Schroders Ord Shs has a 20 SMA of 2791.73 and now its 50 day moving average now at 2920.36. The current market capitalisation is £7,309.94m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Schroders Ord Shs being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:03:38 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2760 GBX.

The trading price for SEGRO with ticker code: LON:SGRO has climbed 2.51% or 23.4 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers seem confident during this period. Range high for the period so far is 956.4 meanwhile the session low reached 934.2. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 414,117 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 2,289,100. The stock 52 week high is 996.6 around 64.2 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 641.8 which is a difference of 290.6 points. SEGRO now has a 20 simple moving average of 951.69 and now a 50 day simple moving average now of 961.51. The current market cap is £11,386.62m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for SEGRO being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:05:05 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 955.8 GBX.

Shares of Smiths Group with EPIC code: LON:SMIN has climbed 3.49% or 48 points throughout the session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch during this period. Range high for the period has seen 1423 meanwhile the session low reached 1375. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 181,423 while the average shares exchanged is 703,901. A 52 week share price high is 1778.5 amounting to 403.5 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 790 a difference of some 585 points. Smiths Group has a 20 day moving average of 1426.93 and now a 50 day MA at 1443.75. Market capitalisation for the company is £5,639.35m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Smiths Group being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:04:40 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1423 GBX.

