Market Risers: Remote Monitored Systems, Royal Mail, Solo Oil, Taylor Wimpey

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems found using EPIC: LON:RMS has stepped up 14.44% or 0.07 points during today’s session so far. Investors seem confident during the trading session. The high for the period has reached 0.65 and a low of 0.46. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 27,474,476 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 4,733,171. A 52 week high for the stock is 0.85 which comes in at 0.4 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 0.12 a difference of some 0.33 points. Remote Monitored Systems has a 20 SMA of 0.19 and now its 50 day SMA of 0.24. This puts the market capitalisation now at £2.58m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Remote Monitored Systems being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 12:25:38 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.52 GBX.

Shares in Royal Mail ticker lookup code: LON:RMG has stepped up 3.6% or 4.95 points throughout the session so far. Buyers have remained positive during the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 145.95 and a low of 138.45. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 1,919,233 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 9,945,555. A 52 week high for the stock is 266.7 which is 129.15 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 118.86 a difference of some 18.69 points. Royal Mail has a 20 day moving average of 151.53 and the 50 day simple moving average now at 167.72. The market capitalisation is now £1,420.50m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Royal Mail being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 12:29:04 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 142.5 GBX.

Shares of Solo Oil ticker code: LON:SOLO has gained 17.24% or 0.13 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic throughout the trading session. The periods high has already touched 0.88 while the low for the session was 0.72. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 3,185,234 with the average number of shares traded daily being 3,741,649. The stock 52 week high is 2.52 amounting to 1.79 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 0.3 a difference of some 0.43 points. Solo Oil now has a 20 SMA of 0.59 with a 50 day moving average now of 0.74. The market capitalisation currently stands at £5.33m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Solo Oil being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 12:11:11 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.85 GBX.

Stock in Taylor Wimpey with company EPIC: LON:TW has risen 5.72% or 7.55 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The period high has peaked at 141.66 while the low for the session was 133.95. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 15,792,586 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 30,566,957. The 52 week high for the shares is 237.7 which is 105.6 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 101 which is a variance of 31.1 points. Taylor Wimpey now has a 20 SMA of 129.11 and now a 50 day moving average now at 183.44. The market capitalisation currently stands at £4,585.90m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Taylor Wimpey being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 12:29:01 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 139.65 GBX.

