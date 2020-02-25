Market Risers: Prudential, Surface Transforms, Toople

The trading price for Prudential ticker code: LON:PRU has stepped up 2.04% or 29 points during today’s session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The periods high has reached 1473 dropping as low as 1435.5. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 3,033,791 with the average number of shares traded daily being 6,803,843. The 52 week high price for the shares is 1795 some 374.5 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1266.25 a difference of some 154.25 points. Prudential now has a 20 SMA at 1452.68 and now a 50 day simple moving average now at 1448.77. Market capitalisation for the company is £37,693.08m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Prudential being recorded at Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:45:40 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1449.5 GBX.

Stock in Surface Transforms ticker code: LON:SCE has risen 5.88% or 1.5 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders have stayed positive during the trading session. The periods high has already touched 27 and hitting a low of 26. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 44,779 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 122,160. The 52 week high is 28.9 amounting to 3.4 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 8.25 a difference of some 17.25 points. Surface Transforms now has a 20 SMA at 27.61 and the 50 day moving average now of 26.05. The market capitalisation is now £36.75m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Surface Transforms being recorded at Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:54:51 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 27 GBX.

Stock in Toople with ticker code: LON:TOOP has moved up 10.53% or 0.01 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic during the session. The high for the period has reached 0.11 and a low of 0.09. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 43,199,152 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 61,998,426. A 52 week share price high is 0.6 some 0.5 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 0.08 which is a variance of 0.02 points. Toople now has a 20 moving average of 0.1 with a 50 day simple moving average now at 0.14. The market cap now stands at £3.70m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Toople being recorded at Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:38:44 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.11 GBX.

