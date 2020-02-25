Market Risers: NMC Health, Pearson, Powerhouse Energy Group

The share price for NMC Health with ticker code: LON:NMC has climbed 2.4% or 20.36 points throughout the session so far. Investors have remained positive throughout the trading session. The period high was 897.31 while the low for the session was 837.43. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 905,521 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 4,422,917. The 52 week high price for the shares is 3059 which is 2210.8 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 677.01 is a variance of 171.19 points. NMC Health has a 20 SMA of 1037.06 and now a 50 day moving average of 1382.18. This puts the market capitalisation now at £1,812.71m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for NMC Health being recorded at Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:45:08 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 868.56 GBX.

The stock price for Pearson with EPIC code: LON:PSON has climbed 3.14% or 18.2 points during today’s session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period has seen 602 dropping as low as 582.4. The total volume traded so far comes to 1,108,940 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 3,889,449. The 52 week high price for the shares is 951.2 some 371.6 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 532.6 is a variance of 47 points. Pearson now has a 20 simple moving average of 583.73 and a 50 day moving average now of 610.89. The current market capitalisation is £4,596.68m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Pearson being recorded at Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:45:21 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 597.8 GBX.

The trading price for Powerhouse Energy Group with ticker code: LON:PHE has climbed 7.37% or 0.09 points during today’s session so far. Traders are a positive bunch during this period. The high for the period has reached 1.44 dipping to 1.29. The total volume traded so far comes to 12,013,610 with the daily average at 41,557,150. A 52 week high for the stock is 1.8 around 0.53 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 0.26 a difference of some 1.01 points. Powerhouse Energy Group now has a 20 SMA at 1.13 and now its 50 day moving average at 0.87. This puts the market cap at £27.76m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Powerhouse Energy Group being recorded at Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:27:37 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.37 GBX.

