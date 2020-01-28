Market Risers: Marks and Spencer Group, Micro Focus International, Nanoco Group

The stock price for Marks and Spencer Group EPIC code: LON:MKS has climbed 2.57% or 4.65 points throughout the session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch throughout the session. Range high for the period has seen 185.7 and hitting a low of 180.95. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 2,088,556 with the daily average traded share volume around 10,265,697. The stock 52 week high is 292.86 which is 112.01 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 161.35 a difference of some 19.5 points. Marks and Spencer Group now has a 20 SMA of 199.83 and a 50 day moving average at 204.61. The market capitalisation is now £3,618.33m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Marks and Spencer Group being recorded at Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 12:15:05 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 185.5 GBX.

The stock price for Micro Focus International with EPIC code: LON:MCRO has moved up 1.7% or 18 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have stayed positive during this period. The period high was 1080.4 dropping as low as 1054.95. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 246,300 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 959,219. The 52 week high is 2174.5 which is 1114.5 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 998 which is a difference of 62 points. Micro Focus International now has a 20 SMA of 1118.57 and now the 50 day simple moving average now of 1109.12. The market cap now stands at £3,594.01m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Micro Focus International being recorded at Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 12:18:27 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1078 GBX.

The share price for Nanoco Group ticker code: LON:NANO has increased 5.89% or 0.85 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers seem confident throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 15.9 while the low for the session was 14.83. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 1,155,753 with the daily average number around 585,829. The 52 week high for the share price is 55.5 amounting to 41 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 6 which is a difference of 8.5 points. Nanoco Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 13.57 and now its 50 day moving average now of 13.45. This puts the market capitalisation now at £43.94m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Nanoco Group being recorded at Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:53:12 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 15.35 GBX.