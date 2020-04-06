Market Risers: Jubilee Metals Group, Legal & General Group, Metal Tiger PLC, Micro Focus International

The share price for Jubilee Metals Group EPIC code: LON:JLP has climbed 8.61% or 0.2 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic throughout the session. The periods high figure was 2.5 and hitting a low of 2.3. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 2,735,496 with the average number of shares traded daily being 9,961,940. The stock 52 week high is 4.9 which is 2.6 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1.85 making a difference of 0.45 points. Jubilee Metals Group now has a 20 SMA at 2.74 and also a 50 day simple moving average now of 3.47. Market capitalisation is now £50.40m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Jubilee Metals Group being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:04:52 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2.5 GBX.

The share price for Legal & General Group with EPIC code: LON:LGEN has increased 17.72% or 28.3 points during today’s session so far. Investors are a positive bunch during the trading session. The period high has peaked at 192.26 dipping to 170.1. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 13,388,024 with the daily average number around 37,521,086. The 52 week high for the shares is 324.7 some 165 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 138 a difference of some 21.7 points. Legal & General Group now has a 20 moving average of 194.14 and a 50 day simple moving average now at 258.51. Market capitalisation for the company is £11,215.25m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Legal & General Group being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:05:38 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 188 GBX.

Shares of Metal Tiger company symbol: LON:MTR has moved up 8.1% or 0.09 points during today’s session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The period high has peaked at 1.17 and hitting a low of 1. The total volume traded so far comes to 4,691,484 with the daily average number around 5,640,250. The 52 week high for the share price is 1.8 which comes in at 0.75 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 0.7 is a variance of 0.35 points. Metal Tiger now has a 20 simple moving average of 1.13 and the 50 day moving average at 1.35. The current market cap is £17.28m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Metal Tiger being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 11:59:53 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.14 GBX.

The trading price for Micro Focus International ticker code: LON:MCRO has moved up 12.43% or 40.1 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. The periods high figure was 364.3 meanwhile the session low reached 331.2. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 773,991 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 3,247,937. A 52 week high for the stock is 2174.5 which is 1851.9 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 291 a difference of some 31.6 points. Micro Focus International now has a 20 SMA of 452.53 with a 50 day MA at 688. This puts the market cap at £1,213.70m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Micro Focus International being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:03:36 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 362.7 GBX.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn