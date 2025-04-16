Jubilee Metals lifts FY2025 chrome and PGM guidance after strong Q3

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP), a diversified metals producer with operations in South Africa and Zambia, has published its South Africa operational and project update for the third quarter ended 31 March 2025 (Q3 FY2025), reflecting a strong nine months to 31 March 2025, putting the division on track to exceed performance targets for the financial year to 30 June 2025.

Highlights

* 6E PGM – Platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium and gold

South Africa production guidance for FY2025

Statement from Leon Coetzer, Jubilee Metals CEO:

“I am pleased with the solid set of production numbers that our well embedded South African operations have produced for both the March 2025 quarter and also the first nine months of the financial year to 30 June 2025.

The successful implementation of the Thutse project in partnership with the resource owner has increased the original chrome concentrate guidance by 12% to 1.85 million tonnes for the FY2025 period. Our Inyoni PGM plant continues to operate at full capacity and improved input PGM grades together with the recently announced joint partnership agreement to process excess PGM feed stock, have increased the original guidance by just under 6% to 38 000 PGM oz.

The PGM joint partnership agreement, which targets the processing of the increasing PGM feed stocks due to our expanding chrome operations, affords us the opportunity to expand our PGM production capacity by an approximate 30% without the need of spending any capital.”