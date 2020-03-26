Market Risers: ITV, Jubilee Metals Group, KEFI Minerals, Legal & General Group

The trading price for ITV ticker code: LON:ITV has risen 5.51% or 3.62 points during today’s session so far. Buyers seem confident while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period so far is 69.92 dropping as low as 63. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 10,081,474 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 28,582,976. The stock 52 week high is 165.9 equating to 100.18 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 50.06 is a variance of 15.66 points. ITV has a 20 day moving average of 92.28 and a 50 day moving average now at 119.96. The market capitalisation currently stands at £2,792.02m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for ITV being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:04:12 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 69.34 GBX.

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group ticker code: LON:JLP has climbed 15.56% or 0.35 points during today’s session so far. Traders have remained positive during this period. The periods high has reached 2.83 and a low of 2.2. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 12,640,188 with the daily average traded share volume around 9,164,912. The 52 week high for the shares is 4.9 some 2.65 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1.85 which is a variance of 0.4 points. Jubilee Metals Group now has a 20 moving average of 3.08 and now the 50 day moving average now at 3.74. The current market capitalisation is £52.46m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Jubilee Metals Group being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:04:11 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2.6 GBX.

Shares in KEFI Minerals EPIC code: LON:KEFI has increased 7.29% or 0.05 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors are a positive bunch while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period so far is 0.71 dropping as low as 0.6. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 3,151,558 with the daily average number around 17,628,922. A 52 week share price high is 2.29 which is 1.63 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 0.51 which is a difference of 0.15 points. KEFI Minerals now has a 20 SMA of 1.01 and a 50 day moving average now at 1.44. The current market capitalisation is £9.14m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for KEFI Minerals being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:00:04 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.71 GBX.

Stock in Legal & General Group company symbol: LON:LGEN has stepped up 4.56% or 8.55 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has reached 196.5 while the low for the session was 175.2. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 13,195,794 with the daily average number around 31,263,186. The 52 week high for the shares is 324.7 equating to 137.05 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 138 making a difference of 49.65 points. Legal & General Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 217.73 and the 50 day moving average at 273.79. The current market capitalisation is £11,693.27m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Legal & General Group being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:04:18 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 196.2 GBX.

