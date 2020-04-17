Market Risers: Intercontinental Hotels Group, International Consolidated Airlines Group, ITV, Jubilee Metals Group

Shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock with company EPIC: LON:IHG has gained 10.99% or 353 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period has seen 3587 while the low for the session was 3308. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 401,527 with the average number of shares traded daily being 1,548,908. A 52 week high for the stock is 5770 some 2557 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 2161 is a variance of 1052 points. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock now has a 20 SMA of 3437.23 and also a 50 day MA at 3996.91. The current market capitalisation is £6,513.52m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:18:48 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 3566 GBX.

Shares in International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA ticker lookup code: LON:IAG has stepped up 6.79% or 14.9 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers seem confident while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period so far is 240.9 while the low for the session was 227.9. The total volume traded so far comes to 5,485,472 with the daily average number around 22,541,287. A 52 week share price high is 684 equating to 464.7 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 192.8 making a difference of 26.5 points. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA now has a 20 SMA of 234.67 and now its 50 day moving average now at 405.02. Market capitalisation is now £4,652.81m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:19:06 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 234.2 GBX.

The stock price for ITV ticker code: LON:ITV has risen 9.09% or 6.04 points throughout the session so far. Buyers have stayed positive during the trading session. The high for the period has reached 72.76 while the low for the session was 68.48. The total volume traded so far comes to 7,577,153 with the average number of shares traded daily being 34,466,281. The stock 52 week high is 165.9 about 99.48 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 50.06 making a difference of 16.36 points. ITV now has a 20 SMA at 68.15 and now its 50 day MA at 97.67. Market capitalisation for the company is £2,916.81m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for ITV being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:19:01 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 72.46 GBX.

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group found using EPIC: LON:JLP has risen 12.32% or 0.35 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders have remained optimistic throughout the trading session. The high for the period has reached 3.25 dropping as low as 2.89. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 2,957,222 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 7,489,179. The 52 week high price for the shares is 4.9 amounting to 2.1 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1.85 which is a variance of 0.95 points. Jubilee Metals Group now has a 20 SMA of 2.6 and now its 50 day simple moving average now of 3.23. The current market cap is £63.45m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Jubilee Metals Group being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:19:06 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 3.15 GBX.

