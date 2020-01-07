Market Risers: Imperial Brands, Kingfisher, Marks and Spencer Group, Powerhouse Energy Group

The share price for Imperial Brands with EPIC code: LON:IMB has increased 2.62% or 50 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers seem confident during the trading session. The period high has peaked at 1971.8 while the low for the session was 1927. The total volume traded so far comes to 944,654 with the daily average traded share volume around 3,478,145. A 52 week share price high is 2713.5 amounting to 802.5 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 1636.58 which is a difference of 274.42 points. Imperial Brands has a 20 day moving average of 1829.94 and also a 50 day moving average now of 1782.4. The market cap now stands at £18,559.06m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Imperial Brands being recorded at Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 12:21:52 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1961 GBX.

Stock in Kingfisher with ticker code: LON:KGF has moved up 3.04% or 6.69 points throughout the session so far. Buyers have remained positive during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 227 while the low for the session was 221. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 1,196,986 with the daily average number around 6,969,014. The 52 week high price for the shares is 268.2 which is 48.6 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 185.9 which is a difference of 33.7 points. Kingfisher has a 20 SMA of 221.6 and the 50 day moving average now at 215.71. The current market capitalisation is £4,774.92m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Kingfisher being recorded at Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 12:21:40 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 226.29 GBX.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group with EPIC code: LON:MKS has risen 2.77% or 5.9 points throughout the session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period so far is 224 meanwhile the session low reached 218.4. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 3,907,961 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 10,786,683. A 52 week share price high is 292.86 equating to 79.76 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 161.35 which is a difference of 51.75 points. Marks and Spencer Group has a 20 day moving average of 219.48 and now a 50 day moving average at 202.1. This puts the market capitalisation now at £4,270.63m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Marks and Spencer Group being recorded at Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 12:21:34 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 219 GBX.

The stock price for Powerhouse Energy Group with EPIC code: LON:PHE has stepped up 4.35% or 0.02 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors are a positive bunch during this period. The period high has peaked at 0.6 dipping to 0.57. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 12,341,128 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 17,165,100. A 52 week high for the stock is 0.62 about 0.06 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 0.26 a difference of some 0.3 points. Powerhouse Energy Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 0.46 and a 50 day MA at 0.41. Market capitalisation for the company is £11.67m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Powerhouse Energy Group being recorded at Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:44:54 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.59 GBX.