Market Risers: ImmuPharma, Kromek Group, Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd, Reabold Resources

Shares of ImmuPharma with EPIC code: LON:IMM has increased 28.35% or 3.23 points throughout the session so far. Buyers have stayed positive during this period. Range high for the period so far is 15.35 dipping to 11.89. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 2,446,969 with the daily average number around 535,215. The 52 week high is 32.2 which comes in at 20.82 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 6.91 is a variance of 4.47 points. ImmuPharma now has a 20 SMA at 10.41 with a 50 day MA at 12.72. Market capitalisation for the company is £26.70m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for ImmuPharma being recorded at Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 12:15:33 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 14.6 GBX.

The stock price for Kromek Group with EPIC code: LON:KMK has increased 17.55% or 3.23 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 28 while the low for the session was 20. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 4,545,587 with the daily average traded share volume around 510,730. The stock 52 week high is 28 which is 9.62 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 9 a difference of some 9.38 points. Kromek Group has a 20 day moving average of 13.45 and now a 50 day simple moving average now of 18.28. The market cap now stands at £74.42m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Kromek Group being recorded at Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 12:19:19 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 21.6 GBX.

Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd ticker lookup code: LON:RBW has gained 23.03% or 0.38 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period has seen 2.25 while the low for the session was 1.8. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 2,765,396 with the average number of shares traded daily being 946,671. The 52 week high for the share price is 8.7 equating to 7.05 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1.35 a difference of some 0.3 points. Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd now has a 20 SMA at 1.85 and now its 50 day MA at 2.57. The market cap now stands at £7.72m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd being recorded at Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 12:06:07 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2.03 GBX.

Shares of Reabold Resources with EPIC code: LON:RBD has gained 6.9% or 0.03 points throughout the session so far. Traders have stayed positive throughout the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 0.47 and hitting a low of 0.43. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 43,406,711 with the daily average number around 39,043,297. The 52 week high price for the shares is 1.75 amounting to 1.31 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 0.22 is a variance of 0.22 points. Reabold Resources has a 20 day moving average of 0.37 and now its 50 day moving average at 0.51. The market capitalisation is now £28.64m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Reabold Resources being recorded at Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 12:20:13 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.47 GBX.

