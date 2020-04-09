Market Risers: ImmuPharma, ITV, Kromek Group, Land Securities Group

The share price for ImmuPharma with ticker code: LON:IMM has risen 8.79% or 0.88 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The period high was 10.9 meanwhile the session low reached 9.42. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 48,952 with the average number of shares traded daily being 556,420. The 52 week high price for the shares is 32.2 some 22.2 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 6.91 a difference of some 3.09 points. ImmuPharma now has a 20 moving average of 10.23 and also a 50 day MA at 12.87. The market cap now stands at £19.91m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for ImmuPharma being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 12:18:54 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 10.88 GBX.

The stock price for ITV with ticker code: LON:ITV has increased 14.61% or 9.48 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers seem confident during the session. The periods high has reached 75.94 and hitting a low of 68.02. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 10,871,764 with the daily average at 34,204,040. The stock 52 week high is 165.9 equating to 101 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 50.06 which is a difference of 14.84 points. ITV now has a 20 SMA of 70.02 and a 50 day SMA of 104.4. The market capitalisation currently stands at £2,994.05m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for ITV being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 12:29:05 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 74.38 GBX.

The trading price for Kromek Group found using EPIC: LON:KMK has climbed 11% or 1.51 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive during the trading session. The periods high has already touched 15.26 and hitting a low of 13.8. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 285,275 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 540,489. A 52 week share price high is 27 some 13.25 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 9 a difference of some 4.75 points. Kromek Group now has a 20 SMA at 13.61 and now the 50 day moving average now of 18.78. The market capitalisation currently stands at £52.59m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Kromek Group being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11:42:55 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 15.26 GBX.

Shares of Land Securities Group with company EPIC: LON:LAND has gained 6.58% or 41.4 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders seem confident during the trading session. The periods high has reached 679.2 and hitting a low of 637.6. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 1,270,554 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 4,643,203. A 52 week high for the stock is 1019.5 some 390.5 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 514.6 a difference of some 114.4 points. Land Securities Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 619.17 and now a 50 day SMA of 800.41. Market capitalisation is now £4,970.84m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Land Securities Group being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 12:28:38 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 670.4 GBX.

