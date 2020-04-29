Market Risers: GSTechnologies Ltd, Goldplat, ITV, Jubilee Metals Group

Stock in GSTechnologies Ltd ticker lookup code: LON:GST has stepped up 5.41% or 0.01 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have stayed positive during the trading session. The periods high has reached 0.2 while the low for the session was 0.2. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 173,358 while the average shares exchanged is 2,317,719. The 52 week high is 0.62 around 0.43 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 0.09 making a difference of 0.1 points. GSTechnologies Ltd has a 20 day moving average of 0.17 and now the 50 day moving average now at 0.16. This puts the market capitalisation now at £1.94m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for GSTechnologies Ltd being recorded at Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 8:58:54 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.2 GBX.

Shares in Goldplat company symbol: LON:GDP has stepped up 9.64% or 0.4 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders seem confident during the trading session. The periods high figure was 4.6 while the low for the session was 4.06. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 624,593 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 1,213,813. A 52 week share price high is 8 some 3.85 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 2.08 which is a difference of 2.07 points. Goldplat now has a 20 SMA of 4.02 and now its 50 day simple moving average now at 4.66. The market cap now stands at £7.62m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Goldplat being recorded at Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11:03:12 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 4.55 GBX.

Shares of ITV with EPIC code: LON:ITV has stepped up 4.43% or 3.36 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers seem confident while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period so far is 79.84 dipping to 75.8. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 5,810,100 while the average shares exchanged is 32,370,437. The 52 week high for the shares is 165.9 amounting to 90.06 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 50.06 which is a difference of 25.78 points. ITV now has a 20 SMA of 70.19 and now its 50 day moving average now at 86.94. This puts the market capitalisation now at £3,188.16m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for ITV being recorded at Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11:18:39 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 79.2 GBX.

Shares in Jubilee Metals Group with ticker code: LON:JLP has climbed 5.98% or 0.17 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the session. Range high for the period has seen 3.1 and hitting a low of 2.87. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 1,322,136 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 6,311,807. The 52 week high is 4.9 amounting to 1.97 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1.85 which is a variance of 1.08 points. Jubilee Metals Group now has a 20 SMA of 2.84 and also a 50 day moving average now at 3.09. Market capitalisation for the company is £62.54m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Jubilee Metals Group being recorded at Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11:18:18 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 3.1 GBX.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn