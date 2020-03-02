Market Risers: GlaxoSmithKline, Ilika, J Sainsbury, KEFI Minerals

Stock in GlaxoSmithKline found using EPIC: LON:GSK has gained 1.38% or 21.6 points throughout the session so far. Traders have stayed positive during the session. The period high has peaked at 1619.4 while the low for the session was 1571.4. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 8,620,394 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 10,988,296. The 52 week high for the share price is 1857 equating to 294.8 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1485.2 a difference of some 77 points. GlaxoSmithKline has a 20 SMA of 1705.05 and the 50 day MA at 1768.32. Market capitalisation is now £79,459.99m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for GlaxoSmithKline being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:49 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1583.8 GBX.

Shares of Ilika ticker code: LON:IKA has climbed 8.06% or 2.9 points during today’s session so far. Traders seem confident during this period. The period high has peaked at 38.9 and hitting a low of 35.15. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 60,216 with the daily average number around 221,906. A 52 week share price high is 52 which comes in at 16 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 19 is a variance of 17 points. Ilika now has a 20 SMA of 41.56 and a 50 day moving average at 40.88. The market capitalisation currently stands at £39.20m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Ilika being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:41:32 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 38.9 GBX.

Stock in J Sainsbury with EPIC code: LON:SBRY has risen 1.94% or 3.8 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders are a positive bunch during the trading session. The periods high figure was 203.9 dropping as low as 197. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 7,491,497 with the daily average at 6,919,070. A 52 week high for the stock is 243.27 equating to 47.52 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 177.05 a difference of some 18.7 points. J Sainsbury now has a 20 simple moving average of 206.03 and a 50 day MA at 215.43. The market capitalisation is now £4,415.80m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for J Sainsbury being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:35 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 199.55 GBX.

The trading price for KEFI Minerals ticker lookup code: LON:KEFI has risen 4.5% or 0.05 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers seem confident during this period. The periods high figure was 1.29 dropping as low as 1.05. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 8,770,109 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 26,560,529. A 52 week share price high is 2.29 equating to 1.18 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 0.58 is a variance of 0.53 points. KEFI Minerals now has a 20 SMA of 1.77 and the 50 day MA at 1.65. This puts the market capitalisation now at £15.06m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for KEFI Minerals being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:51:25 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.16 GBX.

