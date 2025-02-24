Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

GSK Plc completes acquisition of IDRx, Inc.

GSK Plc

GSK plc (LON/NYSE: GSK) has announced that it has completed the acquisition of IDRx, Inc. (IDRx), a Boston-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing precision therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GIST).

As announced previously1, the acquisition includes lead molecule IDRX-42, an investigational, highly selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is designed to improve outcomes for patients with GIST. IDRX-42 has demonstrated activity against all clinically relevant primary and secondary KIT mutations, a key medical need in current GIST treatment. GIST typically presents in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract with 80% of cases driven by mutations in the KIT gene that lead to the growth, proliferation, and survival of tumour cells (primary or activating mutations).2 90% of patients treated in the first line develop new KIT mutations (secondary or resistance mutations) that typically lead to relapse with limited therapeutic options.3

Hesham Abdullah, Senior Vice President, Global Head Oncology R&D, GSK, said: “This acquisition adds to GSK’s growing pipeline of targeted therapeutics for cancers originating in the gastrointestinal tract. We plan to advance IDRX-42 for second line treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumours, where there are no approved treatments to effectively address all resistance mutations, and accelerate development in an earlier setting.”

Financial Considerations 

The total cash consideration for this acquisition amounts to up to $1.15 billion. This includes an upfront payment of $1 billion, with the possibility of an additional $150 million milestone payment contingent upon success-based regulatory approval. GSK will also be responsible for success-based milestone payments as well as tiered royalties for IDRX-42 owed to Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    GSK plc

    GSK Plc 5-in-1 meningococcal vaccine approved by FDA

    GSK's Penmenvy vaccine wins FDA approval, offering protection for ages 10-25 against five major meningococcal serogroups, aiming to boost vaccination rates.
    GSK Plc

    GSK Plc reports strong growth in Specialty Medicines and R&D progress

    GSK plc reports robust 2024 performance with strong Specialty Medicines growth, promising R&D advancements, and strategic shareholder returns.
    GSK

    GSK plc Depemokimab applications accepted for review in China and Japan

    GSK's depemokimab, an ultra-long-acting biologic, is up for regulatory review in China and Japan for asthma and CRSwNP, based on positive trial results.
    GSK Shingrex

    GSK Plc Shingrix new prefilled syringe presentation accepted for review by EMA

    GSK's innovative prefilled Shingrix syringe gains EMA review, aiming to simplify shingles prevention for healthcare professionals across Europe.
    GSK

    GSK’s Jemperli gains EU approval for advanced endometrial cancer treatment

    GSK's Jemperli plus chemotherapy gains EU approval for broader use in first-line treatment of advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, improving survival rates.
    GSK Shingrex

    FDA accepts review of GSK Plc’s prefilled Shingrix syringe for vaccine approval

    GSK's Shingrix aims for FDA-approved prefilled syringe to simplify shingles vaccination, enhancing convenience for healthcare providers.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.