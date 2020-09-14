Market Risers: G4S, Jubilee Metals Group, Kromek Group, Marshall Motor Holdings

The stock price for G4S with EPIC code: LON:GFS has gained 24.74% or 36.1 points throughout the session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period has seen 182.85 meanwhile the session low reached 144.65. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 11,279,631 with the daily average traded share volume around 5,342,248. The 52 week high is 223.5 about 77.6 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 69.92 is a variance of 75.98 points. G4S has a 20 day moving average of 144.98 and now the 50 day MA at 142.51. The current market capitalisation is £2,823.90m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for G4S being recorded at Monday, September 14, 2020 at 12:42:00 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 182 GBX.

The share price for Jubilee Metals Group with EPIC code: LON:JLP has climbed 5.04% or 0.28 points throughout the session so far. Investors are a positive bunch during the session. Range high for the period has seen 5.9 dipping to 5.56. The total volume traded so far comes to 3,118,034 while the average shares exchanged is 5,569,007. The 52 week high for the share price is 5.9 around 0.4 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 1.85 is a variance of 3.65 points. Jubilee Metals Group now has a 20 SMA at 5.56 and also a 50 day moving average now at 4.92. The current market capitalisation is £122.04m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Jubilee Metals Group being recorded at Monday, September 14, 2020 at 12:26:20 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 5.78 GBX.

The stock price for Kromek Group EPIC code: LON:KMK has increased 4.58% or 0.55 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained positive while the stock has been in play. The period high was 12.75 while the low for the session was 12.08. The total volume traded so far comes to 1,380,665 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 621,206. The 52 week high for the share price is 28 some 16 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 9 making a difference of 3 points. Kromek Group has a 20 SMA of 14.09 and now its 50 day SMA of 15.54. The market cap now stands at £43.24m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Kromek Group being recorded at Monday, September 14, 2020 at 12:42:06 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 12.55 GBX.

Shares of Marshall Motor Holdings ticker lookup code: LON:MMH has moved up 3.84% or 4.9 points during today’s session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. The period high has peaked at 132.4 meanwhile the session low reached 120.75. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 45 with the average number of shares traded daily being 9,631. A 52 week high for the stock is 160 some 32.5 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 80 a difference of some 47.5 points. Marshall Motor Holdings has a 20 SMA of 127.38 and also a 50 day moving average of 124.99. The market cap now stands at £103.58m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Marshall Motor Holdings being recorded at Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:35:25 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 132.4 GBX.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn