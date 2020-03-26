Market Risers: G4S, ImmuPharma, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Intertek Group

The trading price for G4S with EPIC code: LON:GFS has increased 1.68% or 1.54 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch during this period. The period high has peaked at 99.34 while the low for the session was 89. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 3,393,558 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 10,728,551. A 52 week high for the stock is 241.8 equating to 150 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 75.52 is a variance of 16.28 points. G4S now has a 20 moving average of 128.47 and now its 50 day moving average now of 173.45. The market cap now stands at £1,447.64m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for G4S being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:03:55 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 93.34 GBX.

Shares of ImmuPharma ticker lookup code: LON:IMM has climbed 11.88% or 1.03 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained positive during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 9.98 dipping to 9.1. The total volume traded so far comes to 160,205 with the daily average at 652,172. The 52 week high for the share price is 32.2 amounting to 23.48 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 6.91 a difference of some 1.81 points. ImmuPharma has a 20 day moving average of 11.25 and the 50 day simple moving average now of 13.64. The current market capitalisation is £16.32m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for ImmuPharma being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11:45:32 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 9.75 GBX.

Shares in INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock with EPIC code: LON:IHG has climbed 1.41% or 48.5 points during today’s session so far. Traders have remained optimistic during the session. Range high for the period has seen 3581.5 while the low for the session was 3263.5. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 169,095 with the daily average traded share volume around 1,462,627. A 52 week high for the stock is 5770 about 2340 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 2161 a difference of some 1269 points. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock now has a 20 SMA of 3686.4 and a 50 day moving average now at 4423.21. Market capitalisation for the company is £6,358.27m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:03:55 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 3478.5 GBX.

Shares of Intertek Group company symbol: LON:ITRK has gained 1.35% or 63 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 4768 dropping as low as 4404. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 156,977 with the daily average traded share volume around 627,557. The 52 week high for the share price is 6178 amounting to 1519 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 3786 which is a variance of 873 points. Intertek Group now has a 20 moving average of 4994.25 and also a 50 day moving average now at 5571.16. This puts the market capitalisation now at £7,616.14m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Intertek Group being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:04:17 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 4722 GBX.

