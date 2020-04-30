Market Risers: G4S, Ilika, ImmuPharma, London Stock Exchange Group

The stock price for G4S company symbol: LON:GFS has stepped up 5.53% or 5.41 points during today’s session so far. Investors have remained optimistic throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 111.1 and hitting a low of 99.92. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 4,098,914 with the average number of shares traded daily being 10,892,842. A 52 week share price high is 223.5 around 125.66 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 69.92 which is a variance of 27.92 points. G4S now has a 20 simple moving average of 96.79 and the 50 day moving average now of 121.09. The current market cap is £1,602.02m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for G4S being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:49:43 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 103.25 GBX.

Shares of Ilika with company EPIC: LON:IKA has risen 5% or 2 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers are a positive bunch during the trading session. The periods high has reached 42 dropping as low as 40.3. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 45,952 with the average number of shares traded daily being 181,335. The 52 week high is 52 around 12 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 19 making a difference of 21 points. Ilika has a 20 SMA of 38.95 and now its 50 day moving average at 38.2. Market capitalisation for the company is £58.21m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Ilika being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:44:44 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 42 GBX.

The stock price for ImmuPharma with company EPIC: LON:IMM has climbed 12.4% or 1.55 points throughout the session so far. Traders seem confident while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has reached 15.99 meanwhile the session low reached 12.6. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 2,945,720 with the average number of shares traded daily being 628,738. The 52 week high for the share price is 32.2 equating to 19.7 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 6.91 a difference of some 5.59 points. ImmuPharma now has a 20 SMA of 13.35 and now the 50 day MA at 12.46. The current market cap is £25.71m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for ImmuPharma being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:46:36 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 14.05 GBX.

Shares in London Stock Exchange Group EPIC code: LON:LSE has gained 1.35% or 101.9 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers have stayed positive during the session. Range high for the period so far is 7748 dipping to 7566. The total volume traded so far comes to 125,595 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 1,243,043. A 52 week share price high is 8628 amounting to 1091.9 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 5024 which is a variance of 2512.1 points. London Stock Exchange Group now has a 20 SMA at 7472.82 and also a 50 day moving average at 7475.39. The market cap now stands at £26,843.53m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for London Stock Exchange Group being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:49:30 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 7638 GBX.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn