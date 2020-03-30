Market Risers: Frenkel Topping Group, Johnson Matthey, KEFI Minerals, London Stock Exchange Group

Shares in Frenkel Topping Group with ticker code: LON:FEN has moved up 11.75% or 2.35 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The periods high has already touched 24 and a low of 22.35. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 17,100 with the daily average number around 45,706. The stock 52 week high is 57 amounting to 37 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 20 a difference of some 0 points. Frenkel Topping Group now has a 20 SMA of 30.33 and now a 50 day simple moving average now at 38. Market capitalisation for the company is £16.89m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Frenkel Topping Group being recorded at Monday, March 30, 2020 at 10:31:59 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 22.35 GBX.

Shares of Johnson Matthey with ticker code: LON:JMAT has gained 2.08% or 36.5 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have remained positive while the stock has been in play. The period high was 1855.55 and hitting a low of 1769. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 311,298 with the average number of shares traded daily being 1,159,316. The 52 week high for the shares is 3475 around 1716.5 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 1614 a difference of some 144.5 points. Johnson Matthey has a 20 SMA of 2215.11 and also a 50 day moving average at 2516.25. The market capitalisation is now £3,473.93m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Johnson Matthey being recorded at Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11:36:48 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1795 GBX.

The stock price for KEFI Minerals with EPIC code: LON:KEFI has gained 6.75% or 0.04 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers have remained positive during the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 0.65 dropping as low as 0.57. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 1,057,023 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 16,260,660. The 52 week high price for the shares is 2.29 equating to 1.68 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 0.51 is a variance of 0.1 points. KEFI Minerals has a 20 SMA of 0.92 and the 50 day moving average of 1.4. This puts the market cap at £8.37m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for KEFI Minerals being recorded at Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11:23:11 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.65 GBX.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group EPIC code: LON:LSE has increased 1.21% or 84 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained positive during the session. The period high was 7052 dipping to 6716. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 118,215 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 1,267,134. The 52 week high is 8628 around 1680 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 4698 is a variance of 2250 points. London Stock Exchange Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 7188.5 and now a 50 day MA at 7757.02. Market capitalisation is now £24,593.91m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for London Stock Exchange Group being recorded at Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11:36:53 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 7032 GBX.

