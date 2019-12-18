Market Risers: EVRAZ, Frenkel Topping Group, Fresnillo, Glencore

Shares of EVRAZ ticker code: LON:EVR has risen 1.31% or 5.2 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors have remained optimistic during the session. The period high was 402.6 and a low of 391.4. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 485,869 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 3,189,557. The 52 week high for the shares is 710.2 around 313.1 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 339.19 which is a variance of 57.91 points. EVRAZ now has a 20 simple moving average of 372.3 and a 50 day simple moving average now at 383.63. The current market capitalisation is £5,841.02m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for EVRAZ being recorded at Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:38:08 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 402.3 GBX.

Shares in Frenkel Topping Group with EPIC code: LON:FEN has increased 4.23% or 1.5 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The periods high has already touched 37 meanwhile the session low reached 37. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 81 with the daily average traded share volume around 18,661. A 52 week share price high is 40 amounting to 4.5 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 25.08 making a difference of 10.42 points. Frenkel Topping Group has a 20 SMA of 34.6 and the 50 day MA at 34.96. The market capitalisation is now £27.95m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Frenkel Topping Group being recorded at Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:53:34 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 37 GBX.

Shares of Fresnillo with EPIC code: LON:FRES has moved up 1.95% or 11.4 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. The period high has peaked at 599 dipping to 588. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 341,554 while the average shares exchanged is 3,517,218. The 52 week high is 1028 equating to 443.8 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 536.8 which is a difference of 47.40 points. Fresnillo now has a 20 simple moving average of 588.42 and a 50 day moving average now at 638.88. The current market capitalisation is £4,388.94m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Fresnillo being recorded at Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:37:00 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 595.6 GBX.

Shares in Glencore ticker lookup code: LON:GLEN has stepped up 1.13% or 2.63 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive during the session. Range high for the period has seen 235.15 and a low of 230. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 4,766,100 with the daily average number around 35,506,589. The 52 week high price for the shares is 357.12 which is 124.92 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 212.1 a difference of some 20.1 points. Glencore now has a 20 simple moving average of 238.76 and now a 50 day moving average now of 283.03. The current market capitalisation is £31,289.92m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Glencore being recorded at Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:38:17 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 234.83 GBX.