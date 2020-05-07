Market Risers: Bushveld Minerals Limited, Conygar Investment Company, EVRAZ, Hargreaves Lansdown

The stock price for Bushveld Minerals Limited with company EPIC: LON:BMN has risen 3.57% or 0.43 points during today’s session so far. Traders are a positive bunch during this period. The periods high has reached 12.5 dropping as low as 11.18. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 4,086,518 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 6,211,564. The 52 week high price for the shares is 33.99 which is 22.09 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 7.75 is a variance of 4.15 points. Bushveld Minerals Limited has a 20 SMA of 14.35 and now its 50 day SMA of 13.5. This puts the market capitalisation now at £142.10m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Bushveld Minerals Limited being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:41:05 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 12.33 GBX.

Shares in Conygar Investment Company found using EPIC: LON:CIC has climbed 5.12% or 6.3 points in today’s trading session so far. Buyers seem confident while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period has seen 129.3 meanwhile the session low reached 129.3. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 5,389 with the daily average number around 27,428. A 52 week share price high is 162 which comes in at 39 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 90 which is a variance of 33 points. Conygar Investment Company now has a 20 SMA at 116.18 and now its 50 day simple moving average now at 118.16. This puts the market capitalisation now at £69.29m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Conygar Investment Company being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:42:12 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 129.3 GBX.

Shares in EVRAZ ticker lookup code: LON:EVR has climbed 3.92% or 10.1 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch during the session. The periods high has reached 269 dropping as low as 256.1. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 504,909 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 4,070,646. The 52 week high is 710.2 equating to 452.8 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 200.6 which is a variance of 56.8 points. EVRAZ now has a 20 SMA of 263.2 and a 50 day simple moving average now of 266.25. The current market capitalisation is £3,900.05m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for EVRAZ being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:41:46 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 267.5 GBX.

The stock price for Hargreaves Lansdown found using EPIC: LON:HL has increased 4.31% or 61.5 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors seem confident throughout the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 1487 dipping to 1417.5. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 179,832 with the daily average at 2,097,281. The 52 week high for the share price is 2447.33 amounting to 1021.83 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1147 making a difference of 278.5 points. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 20 day moving average of 1534.28 and now its 50 day simple moving average now of 1474.8. This puts the market capitalisation now at £7,053.12m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Hargreaves Lansdown being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:40:06 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1487 GBX.

