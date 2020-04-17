Market Risers: Anglo Pacific Group, Applied Graphene Materials, Barratt Developments, Blue Star Capital

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group ticker code: LON:APF has gained 5.1% or 6.6 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has reached 136 meanwhile the session low reached 128.2. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 87,146 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 306,159. The 52 week high for the shares is 229 around 99.6 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 98.8 a difference of some 30.6 points. Anglo Pacific Group has a 20 day moving average of 127.08 and now the 50 day simple moving average now of 136.1. This puts the market capitalisation now at £246.80m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Anglo Pacific Group being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:09:20 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 136 GBX.

The stock price for Applied Graphene Materials ticker lookup code: LON:AGM has moved up 5.26% or 0.5 points throughout the session so far. Investors have remained optimistic throughout the trading session. The high for the period has reached 10 dropping as low as 9.9. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 39,656 with the daily average traded share volume around 156,404. The 52 week high price for the shares is 35 about 25.5 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 7 which is a difference of 2.5 points. Applied Graphene Materials now has a 20 SMA at 10.01 and the 50 day simple moving average now of 13.14. The market capitalisation currently stands at £4.94m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Applied Graphene Materials being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 9:31:00 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 10 GBX.

Shares in Barratt Developments company symbol: LON:BDEV has gained 7.25% or 33.43 points throughout the session so far. Investors have remained positive while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has reached 495.3 while the low for the session was 465.9. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 2,818,452 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 8,795,075. A 52 week high for the stock is 889.2 which comes in at 428.4 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 349.4 a difference of some 111.4 points. Barratt Developments now has a 20 SMA at 459.06 and a 50 day moving average of 647.5. The market cap now stands at £5,032.68m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Barratt Developments being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:18:35 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 494.23 GBX.

Shares in Blue Star Capital ticker code: LON:BLU has increased 8.57% or 0.01 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers are a positive bunch during the trading session. The period high has peaked at 0.11 and hitting a low of 0.1. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 2,688,596 with the average number of shares traded daily being 8,864,590. The stock 52 week high is 0.2 around 0.09 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 0.07 is a variance of 0.04 points. Blue Star Capital now has a 20 moving average of 0.1 with a 50 day simple moving average now of 0.11. This puts the market cap at £3.64m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Blue Star Capital being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 9:54:31 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.11 GBX.

