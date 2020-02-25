Market Risers: Anglo American, Bunzl, Informa, KEFI Minerals

Shares in Anglo American with company EPIC: LON:AAL has stepped up 1.09% or 21.2 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. The periods high has already touched 1997.6 dipping to 1946.2. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 1,205,785 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 3,191,862. The 52 week high price for the shares is 2294 which is 351.2 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1654.8 making a difference of 288 points. Anglo American now has a 20 moving average of 2090.66 and also a 50 day SMA of 2147.17. Market capitalisation for the company is £26,918.01m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Anglo American being recorded at Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:45:33 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1964 GBX.

The trading price for Bunzl with EPIC code: LON:BNZL has gained 4.5% or 90 points during today’s session so far. Traders seem confident while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period so far is 2091 meanwhile the session low reached 2015.42. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 518,863 with the average number of shares traded daily being 923,101. The 52 week high for the share price is 2554.6 amounting to 553.6 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1891.5 a difference of some 109.5 points. Bunzl now has a 20 SMA of 1988.09 and the 50 day moving average at 2048.31. Market capitalisation is now £7,042.36m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Bunzl being recorded at Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:45:37 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2091 GBX.

Stock in Informa with company EPIC: LON:INF has stepped up 1.09% or 8.2 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the session. The high for the period has reached 767.6 while the low for the session was 755.4. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 969,461 with the daily average traded share volume around 3,090,388. The 52 week high for the shares is 900.8 which comes in at 145.8 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 697.2 which is a difference of 57.8 points. Informa now has a 20 simple moving average of 793.67 and the 50 day MA at 827.14. The market capitalisation is now £9,551.22m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Informa being recorded at Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:45:22 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 763.2 GBX.

Shares of KEFI Minerals ticker lookup code: LON:KEFI has gained 7.14% or 0.11 points during today’s session so far. Traders seem confident while the stock has been in play. The periods high figure was 1.75 meanwhile the session low reached 1.59. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 4,131,151 with the daily average traded share volume around 24,537,902. The 52 week high is 2.29 equating to 0.72 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 0.58 which is a difference of 0.99 points. KEFI Minerals has a 20 SMA of 1.74 and now a 50 day simple moving average now at 1.61. The current market cap is £21.90m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for KEFI Minerals being recorded at Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:22:31 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.68 GBX.

