Market Fallers: easyJet

Broker Ratings

Shares of easyJet ticker code: LON:EZJ has declined -2.21% or -13.85 points throughout the session so far. Market sellers were far from a positive bunch during the session. The periods high figure was 640.4 meanwhile the session low reached 613. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 2,512,145 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 9,511,418. A 52 week share price high is 921.89 amounting to 294.89 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 386.47 which is a difference of 240.53 points. easyJet has a 20 SMA of 676.12 and the 50 day SMA of 676.88. This puts the market capitalisation now at £4,647.70m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for easyJet being recorded at Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 1:46:53 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 613.15 GBX.

