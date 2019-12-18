Market Fallers: Barratt Developments, Berkeley Group Holdings, Halma

Shares in Barratt Developments with ticker code: LON:BDEV has slid -2.53% or -19.2 points during the course of today’s session so far. Sellers were not positive while the stock has been in play. The periods high has reached 756.4 dropping as low as 737. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 1,589,154 with the average number of shares traded daily being 4,240,912. The 52 week high for the shares is 776.4 some 16.6 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 430 is a variance of 329.8 points. Barratt Developments now has a 20 SMA at 685.41 with a 50 day moving average now at 667.49. This puts the market capitalisation now at £7,541.06m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Barratt Developments being recorded at Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:38:22 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 740.6 GBX.

The trading price for Berkeley Group Holdings with company EPIC: LON:BKG has dropped -2.7% or -137 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors were far from a positive bunch during the session. The high for the period has reached 5060 dipping to 4944. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 440,797 while the average shares exchanged is 587,109. The stock 52 week high is 5294 which is 212 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 3280 a difference of some 1802 points. Berkeley Group Holdings now has a 20 moving average of 4695.15 with a 50 day moving average of 4573.75. Market capitalisation is now £6,228.79m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Berkeley Group Holdings being recorded at Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:38:41 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 4945 GBX.

Stock in Halma with company EPIC: LON:HLMA has declined -1.85% or -40 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Sellers aired on the negative side while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has peaked at 2172 dropping as low as 2117. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 164,438 with the average number of shares traded daily being 1,095,700. A 52 week share price high is 2195 equating to 31 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 1275 a difference of some 889 points. Halma has a 20 day moving average of 2120.67 and the 50 day SMA of 1991.88. The market capitalisation currently stands at £8,063.67m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Halma being recorded at Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:37:52 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2124 GBX.