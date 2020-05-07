Market Fallers: Admiral Group, Coca Cola HBC AG, International Consolidated Airlines Group, Rolls-Royce Holding

The share price for Admiral Group ticker code: LON:ADM has stepped down -4.03% or -101 points in today’s trading session so far. Sellers were not positive during the session. The periods high has reached 2475 while the low for the session was 2399. The total volume traded so far comes to 249,916 with the daily average number around 905,026. The 52 week high price for the shares is 2508 amounting to 0 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 1858.5 making a difference of 649.5 points. Admiral Group now has a 20 SMA of 2315.65 with a 50 day simple moving average now at 2251.31. Market capitalisation for the company is £7,077.49m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Admiral Group being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:42:12 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2407 GBX.

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG found using EPIC: LON:CCH has declined -2.02% or -39 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Sellers were far from a positive bunch during the trading session. The periods high figure was 1952 dropping as low as 1875. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 347,499 with the average number of shares traded daily being 1,217,046. A 52 week high for the stock is 3094.45 about 1166.45 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1393.1 a difference of some 534.9 points. Coca Cola HBC AG now has a 20 SMA of 2019.24 with a 50 day simple moving average now of 2025.59. The current market cap is £6,873.50m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Coca Cola HBC AG being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:41:41 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1889 GBX.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group SA with company EPIC: LON:IAG has slid -4.32% or -8.5 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have not remained optimistic throughout the session. Range high for the period so far is 204.2 while the low for the session was 186.2. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 12,717,734 with the daily average number around 21,626,770. A 52 week high for the stock is 684 about 487.35 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 186.2 which is a difference of 10.45 points. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 20 day moving average of 232.4 and a 50 day simple moving average now at 289.45. The current market cap is £3,739.42m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:42:12 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 188.15 GBX.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding company symbol: LON:RR has slid -2.93% or -8.6 points during today’s session so far. Sellers were far from a positive bunch during this period. The period high has peaked at 301.5 dropping as low as 277.1. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 5,065,303 with the average number of shares traded daily being 16,096,399. A 52 week share price high is 945.6 some 651.9 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 249 a difference of some 44.7 points. Rolls-Royce Holding has a 20 day moving average of 332.06 and now a 50 day moving average now at 412.38. Market capitalisation for the company is £5,500.65m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rolls-Royce Holding being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:42:08 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 285.1 GBX.

