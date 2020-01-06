Market Fallers: 3i Group, Anglo American, Antofagasta, British Land Company

Stock in 3i Group found using EPIC: LON:III has dropped -2.21% or -24.5 points throughout the session so far. Sellers have not remained optimistic during the session. Range high for the period has seen 1102.5 meanwhile the session low reached 1074. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 303,879 with the average number of shares traded daily being 2,506,218. A 52 week share price high is 1189 which is 81 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 756 making a difference of 352 points. 3i Group now has a 20 moving average of 1102.9 and also a 50 day moving average at 1103.7. Market capitalisation is now £10,542.98m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for 3i Group being recorded at Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:13:34 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1083.5 GBX.

The stock price for Anglo American company symbol: LON:AAL has decreased -2.04% or -44.5 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers were far from a positive bunch during the session. The periods high has already touched 2168.5 meanwhile the session low reached 2137.5. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 694,624 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 3,598,043. The 52 week high price for the shares is 2294 which is 107.5 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1654.8 is a variance of 531.7 points. Anglo American now has a 20 SMA at 2175.6 and now its 50 day moving average now at 2103.62. This puts the market capitalisation now at £29,381.04m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Anglo American being recorded at Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:13:07 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2142 GBX.

Shares of Antofagasta ticker lookup code: LON:ANTO has declined -2.08% or -19.2 points in today’s trading session so far. Market sellers did not seem confident while the stock has been in play. The period high was 918.2 and a low of 900. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 251,647 with the average number of shares traded daily being 1,913,331. The stock 52 week high is 1026 amounting to 103.2 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 727.6 is a variance of 195.2 points. Antofagasta now has a 20 SMA of 937.91 and a 50 day moving average now at 915.98. The current market capitalisation is £8,908.20m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Antofagasta being recorded at Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:12:46 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 903.6 GBX.

The trading price for British Land Company with ticker code: LON:BLND has stepped down -2.83% or -17.8 points throughout the session so far. Investors were not positive during this period. The period high has peaked at 627.66 dipping to 610.2. The total volume traded so far comes to 813,549 while the average shares exchanged is 4,398,911. The stock 52 week high is 649.4 equating to 19.6 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 465.3 which is a difference of 164.5 points. British Land Company now has a 20 simple moving average of 623.65 and a 50 day simple moving average now at 601.04. This puts the market capitalisation now at £5,670.97m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for British Land Company being recorded at Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:12:46 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 612 GBX.