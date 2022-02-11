Twitter
LSL Property Services’ Pivotal Growth acquires Grange Mortgage and Protection Services

LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) has announced that Pivotal Growth Limited has completed the acquisition of Grange Mortgage and Protection Services Limited.

Grange is a specialist new build mortgage and insurance brokerage based in Northampton and has been providing advice to clients purchasing new build properties across the UK for over 15 years.  

Pivotal Growth was established in April 2021 as a joint venture with Pollen Street Capital, to “buy and build” a leading national mortgage broker powered by market leading technology, first class regulatory compliance and exemplary customer service.

The acquisition of Grange follows Pivotal Growth’s announcement of its first acquisition in early December 2021, and the Pivotal Growth management team is in active discussion with a number of other brokers that it believes would benefit considerably by being part of Pivotal Growth and we expect to confirm further deals in the near future.

LSL Property Services is one of the largest providers of services to mortgage intermediaries and mortgage and protection advice to estate agency customers, completing around £41bn of mortgages in 2021. It represents around 10% of the total purchase and remortgage market with around 2,900 financial advisers. PRIMIS was named Best Network by Money Marketing in their 2021 awards.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

