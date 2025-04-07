Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

LondonMetric Property Plc disposes of £40.4m of warehouses at 4.3% NIY

Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) has announced that it has sold £40.4 million of mature and non-core urban warehousing, reflecting a NIY of 4.3%.

The five assets have been sold in separate transactions to owner occupiers and long only funds, and comprise:

·   Three London warehouses in Walthamstow, Park Royal and Croydon, sold for £30.8 million and reflecting a NIY of 3.9%; and

·      Two warehouses in Birmingham and Aberdeen, sold for £9.6 million and reflecting a NIY of 5.7%;

The sales are in line with 30 September book values and have delivered a profit on cost of 30% and an ungeared IRR of 10%.

Over the year to 31 March 2025, LondonMetric has sold over 70 assets for £347 million (LondonMetric share: £342 million) at 1.6% above prevailing book values.

Andrew Jones, Chief Executive of LondonMetric, commented:

“The sales are both strategic and opportunistic. We have monetised lower yielding assets that have delivered on their asset management plans to deliver strong unlevered returns. The sales proceeds will be reinvested into our core sectors and assets that have superior income and rental growth prospects.”

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Londonmetric Property

    LondonMetric Property Plc to acquire Highcroft Investments

    LondonMetric Property Plc plans to acquire Highcroft, offering shareholders a significant premium and potential benefits from a larger, more liquid portfolio.
    Londonmetric Property

    LondonMetric Property Plc assigned BBB+ by Fitch Ratings

    LondonMetric Property Plc has received a 'BBB+' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating from Fitch Ratings, enhancing its financial position and future financing options.
    Londonmetric Property

    LondonMetric Property Plc disposes of non-core assets for £74.2 million

    LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) has announced the sale of ten non-core properties for £74.2 million, reinvesting into high-quality assets.
    Londonmetric Property

    LondonMetric Property sells non-core assets for £57.9m, acquires Basildon retail park

    LondonMetric Property Plc sells 24 non-core properties for £57.9M, marking a strategic shift towards more profitable sectors with better income prospects.
    LondonMetric Property

    LondonMetric Property appoints Darren Richards as Chief Investment Officer

    LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) appoints Darren Richards as Chief Investment Officer, enhancing its leadership team to oversee a growing property portfolio.
    LondonMetric Property

    LondonMetric Property transacts on £120 million of acquisitions and disposals

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.