Further to the announcement on 31 October 2019 regarding the proposed July 2020 retirement of its Chief Operating Officer and Director, Juan Colombás, Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has today announced that he has agreed to remain in post and remain on the Board until September 18th 2020.

The revised departure date will allow Juan to continue playing a key role in the Group’s response to the Covid-19 crisis and the Lloyds Banking Group Board is grateful for this accommodation.

