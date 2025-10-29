Follow us on:

Lime producer steps into a larger role in regional industry

Firering Strategic Minerals plc

Limeco Resources, based in Lusaka, is emerging as a key player in the regional supply of quicklime and hydrated lime, essential inputs for mining, construction, and water treatment. While lime production may appear straightforward, what Limeco has built is a tightly controlled operation with clear competitive advantages in both quality and logistics.

At a technical level, Limeco delivers product grades that meet or exceed the strict demands of copper refiners, gold processors, and infrastructure contractors. Its quicklime offers over 75 percent calcium oxide content with fast reactivity, while its hydrated lime achieves high hydroxide purity with low impurity levels. Products are shipped in bulk or customised packaging, tailored to each client’s operational needs.

What underpins this reliability is a modern production process built for consistency. The company operates Zambia’s first gas-fired vertical kiln, reducing carbon emissions by roughly 40% compared to older systems.

This attention to detail is what has positioned Limeco as a preferred supplier to some of the region’s largest copper and steel producers. In mining, its lime is used for pH control, impurity removal, and metal recovery. In construction, it supports soil stabilisation and base course layering. In environmental sectors, it helps treat wastewater and neutralise tailings. It is a product that flows into many of the region’s most vital processes.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) is an emerging quicklime producer and critical minerals explorer, with operations in Zambia and West Africa.

