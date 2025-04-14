Life insurance becomes key tool to beat inheritance tax changes

The inheritance tax landscape is undergoing a seismic shift that could catch many investors off guard. With pension pots set to fall within the IHT net by 2027, families are racing to protect their wealth. One smart strategy is gaining momentum—using life insurance to fund future tax bills without compromising the estate.

In a pivotal move unveiled by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in October 2024, pension pots will be brought within the scope of inheritance tax (IHT) from April 2027. For investors and high-net-worth individuals in the UK, this change marks a fundamental shift in estate planning. Previously shielded from IHT, pension assets will now contribute to the overall taxable estate, potentially triggering steep 40% levies on wealth intended for loved ones.

Families with estates exceeding the current £325,000 threshold—or £1 million for couples passing their main home to direct descendants—will feel the pressure most acutely. Above the £2 million threshold, the additional allowance begins to taper, vanishing completely at higher estate values. With more estates set to be dragged into IHT liability, strategic planning is more essential than ever.

The introduction of the new ‘residence-based’ rule in April 2025 has further tightened the tax net around non-domiciled individuals. Those who’ve resided in the UK for at least 10 out of the past 15 years will now face IHT on their worldwide assets. This sharpens the urgency for global families and international investors to reassess how they pass on their wealth.

Against this backdrop, life insurance—particularly whole of life cover structured within a trust—has emerged as a powerful and increasingly popular tool. Unlike traditional savings or investment vehicles, a well-structured life insurance policy can provide a dedicated, tax-efficient source of liquidity at precisely the moment it’s needed.

Whole of life protection guarantees a payout upon death, delivering funds that can be used to pay the IHT bill without liquidating estate assets. When held in trust, the proceeds fall outside the taxable estate, streamlining probate and ensuring fast access for beneficiaries. This structure offers investors financial predictability and peace of mind, safeguarding wealth transfer regardless of when death occurs.

Of course, these benefits come at a cost. Premiums can be significant, especially if the policy is established later in life. However, for those with complex estates or generational wealth ambitions, the outlay often pales in comparison to the tax exposure it offsets.

Term assurance also has a role to play—particularly for those making large gifts during their lifetime. A well-timed term policy can cover potential IHT liabilities if the donor passes away within the seven-year tapering window. For instance, a parent gifting £500,000 today could use a seven-year decreasing term policy (commonly known as a Gift Inter Vivos) to ensure that tax isn’t clawed back should they die before the full seven years pass.

Although term cover is more affordable, it lacks the permanence of whole of life and carries the risk of outliving the policy. Renewing later in life can be costly and may require reassessment of health, but it can be ideal for targeted, temporary needs.

The true magic of life insurance in this context lies in the trust structure. Writing a policy into trust not only removes it from your estate but also allows funds to bypass probate, offering immediate financial relief to your heirs. It also introduces valuable control: trustees can be instructed on how and when to distribute the proceeds, an essential feature for those with blended families or complex legacies.

As the new rules come into force, professional guidance becomes indispensable. Life assurance must be tailored to the size of the estate, family dynamics, and the specific nature of assets. Missteps—such as not placing the policy in trust—can unravel even the most well-intentioned plans.

By embedding life protection into your broader inheritance strategy, you gain more than just a financial buffer—you create a clear, structured path for wealth preservation. The earlier this planning begins, the greater the flexibility and impact.

