Lancaster Colony Corporation Share Price Target ‘$205.20’, now 8.0% Upside Potential

Lancaster Colony Corporation which can be found using ticker (LANC) now have 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $236.00 and $185.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $205.20. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $190.05 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.0%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $179.30 and the 200 day MA is $183.50. The market cap for the company is 5.30B. The current share price for the company is: $192.20 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,721,779,568 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.78, revenue per share of $69.21 and a 11.9% return on assets.

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The company operates through two segments: Retail Segment and Foodservice Segment. Retail Segment manufactures and sells other shelf-stable products pursuant to brand license agreements including Olive Garden dressings, Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and Chick-fil-A sauces. Foodservice Segment products sold under private label to restaurants. It also manufactures and sell various branded Foodservice products to distributors. Most of the products sold in the Foodservice segment are custom-formulated and include salad dressings, sandwich and dipping sauces, frozen breads and yeast rolls. The products under food services segment include Salad dressings, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls and Frozen pasta. The Company manufactures and sells Foodservice products under its brands: Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, and Schubert’s.