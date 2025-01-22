Lancaster Colony Corporation – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 15.5% Upside Potential

Lancaster Colony Corporation with ticker code (LANC) have now 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $227.00 and $184.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $197.60. Now with the previous closing price of $171.10 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.5%. The 50 day MA is $181.93 while the 200 day moving average is $184.71. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 4.85B. Currently the stock stands at: $175.91 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,600,109,152 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.38, revenue per share of $68.39 and a 11.5% return on assets.

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The company operates through two segments: Retail Segment and Foodservice Segment. Retail Segment manufactures and sells other shelf-stable products pursuant to brand license agreements including Olive Garden dressings, Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and Chick-fil-A sauces. Foodservice Segment products sold under private label to restaurants. It also manufactures and sell various branded Foodservice products to distributors. Most of the products sold in the Foodservice segment are custom-formulated and include salad dressings, sandwich and dipping sauces, frozen breads and yeast rolls. The products under food services segment include Salad dressings, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls and Frozen pasta. The Company manufactures and sells Foodservice products under its brands: Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, and Schubert’s.