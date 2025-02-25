Lancaster Colony Corporation Share Price Target ‘$205.20’, now 5.5% Upside Potential

Lancaster Colony Corporation with ticker code (LANC) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $236.00 and $185.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $205.20. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $194.47 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 5.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $179.96 and the 200 day MA is $183.53. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 5.43B. The stock price is currently at: $196.84 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,726,725,221 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.53, revenue per share of $69.21 and a 11.9% return on assets.

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The company operates through two segments: Retail Segment and Foodservice Segment. Retail Segment manufactures and sells other shelf-stable products pursuant to brand license agreements including Olive Garden dressings, Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and Chick-fil-A sauces. Foodservice Segment products sold under private label to restaurants. It also manufactures and sell various branded Foodservice products to distributors. Most of the products sold in the Foodservice segment are custom-formulated and include salad dressings, sandwich and dipping sauces, frozen breads and yeast rolls. The products under food services segment include Salad dressings, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls and Frozen pasta. The Company manufactures and sells Foodservice products under its brands: Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, and Schubert’s.