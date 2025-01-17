Lancaster Colony Corporation – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 17.7% Upside Potential

Lancaster Colony Corporation with ticker code (LANC) have now 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $227.00 and $184.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $197.60. Now with the previous closing price of $167.90 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 17.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $182.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to $185.03. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 4.69B. The current share price for the company is: $170.30 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,524,842,936 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.41, revenue per share of $68.39 and a 11.5% return on assets.

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The company operates through two segments: Retail Segment and Foodservice Segment. Retail Segment manufactures and sells other shelf-stable products pursuant to brand license agreements including Olive Garden dressings, Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and Chick-fil-A sauces. Foodservice Segment products sold under private label to restaurants. It also manufactures and sell various branded Foodservice products to distributors. Most of the products sold in the Foodservice segment are custom-formulated and include salad dressings, sandwich and dipping sauces, frozen breads and yeast rolls. The products under food services segment include Salad dressings, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls and Frozen pasta. The Company manufactures and sells Foodservice products under its brands: Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, and Schubert’s.