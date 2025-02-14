Follow us on:

Lancaster Colony Corporation – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 7.0% Upside Potential

Lancaster Colony Corporation which can be found using ticker (LANC) have now 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $236.00 and $185.00 calculating the mean target price we have $205.20. Now with the previous closing price of $191.70 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 7.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $179.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to $183.51. The market capitalization for the company is 5.35B. The stock price is currently at: $193.93 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,723,589,646 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.14, revenue per share of $68.39 and a 11.5% return on assets.

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The company operates through two segments: Retail Segment and Foodservice Segment. Retail Segment manufactures and sells other shelf-stable products pursuant to brand license agreements including Olive Garden dressings, Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and Chick-fil-A sauces. Foodservice Segment products sold under private label to restaurants. It also manufactures and sell various branded Foodservice products to distributors. Most of the products sold in the Foodservice segment are custom-formulated and include salad dressings, sandwich and dipping sauces, frozen breads and yeast rolls. The products under food services segment include Salad dressings, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls and Frozen pasta. The Company manufactures and sells Foodservice products under its brands: Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, and Schubert’s.

