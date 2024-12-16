Kevin O’Byrne succeeds Scott Wheway as Centrica Plc Chair

Further to its announcements of 25 July 2024 and 14 November 2024, Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has confirmed that Kevin O’Byrne succeeds Scott Wheway as Chair and Jo Harlow assumes the role of Senior Independent Director with effect from today.

Pursuant to those announcements and Listing Rule 6.4.6R, Centrica also confirms that Scott Wheway is standing down from the Board today.

Kevin O’Byrne said: “On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Scott for his significant contribution, insights and commitment to Centrica since his initial appointment as a director in 2016.”

Notes

1. Following his appointment as Chair, Kevin O’Byrne has stepped down as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and will be appointed as Chair of the Nominations Committee with immediate effect.