Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

KEFI Gold and Copper selected for the Saudi Government’s Exploration Enablement Program

KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON: KEFI), the gold and copper exploration and development company focused on the Arabian-Nubian Shield, has reported that its Gold and Minerals SLA (GMCO) joint venture in Saudi Arabia, has been selected as one of six companies out of 49 applicants for the Saudi Government’s Exploration Enablement Program (EEP), designed to boost discovery and investments in the sector.  This reinforces GMCO’s already-rapid growth momentum.

This also coincides with KEFI’ recently announced strategic review of its investment in GMCO (see the Company’s announcement on 13 November 2024).  KEFI has received interest from a number of parties who are now exploring the acquisition of the Company’s 15% shareholding in GMCO.  As a result, KEFI has set a deadline of 28 February 2025 for the submission of proposals with indicative terms.

Saudi Government’s Exploration Enablement Program

GMCO and the other five selected companies will benefit from key Saudi government support aimed at attracting high-quality investments and accelerating exploration efforts.  The government has allocated SR685 million (approximately US$182.6 million) to the EEP for the period 2024 to 2030, funding initiatives designed to enhance the sector’s global competitiveness and create long-term strategic value.

This initiative seeks to expand the exploration of strategic minerals in underexplored regions, mitigate investment risks in the mining sector, and improve the reliability of technical data.  So far the programme has achieved significant milestones, including geophysical surveys spanning 9,500 square kilometres, the collection of 57,000 geochemical samples, and 440,000 metres of drilling.

This programme aims to further strengthen the successful applicants’ proven dedication to exploration.  GMCO is the only private sector company in Saudi Arabia to have achieved significant discoveries and advanced them into development studies since its incorporation in 2008.  GMCO has one of the largest exploration teams in the Kingdom and has built a large proprietary database.

KEFI Gold and Copper Executive Chairman, Harry Anagnostaras-Adams commented: “KEFI takes great pride in GMCO’S vision and achievements since forming the Company in 2008 alongside its partner, ARTAR.  The prestigious and valuable award of government support for exploration is a testament to the exceptional quality of the team’s work and performance.

“KEFI anticipated the growing global interest in Saudi Arabia and the broader Arabian-Nubian Shield.  Together with its partners, ARTAR in Saudi Arabia and the Ethiopian Government, the Company will now evaluate a range of proposals from third-party investors.  These proposals include potential opportunities to either acquire KEFI’s shareholding in GMCO or invest in an alternative way that strengthens the Company’s continued growth and development.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper confirms all legal claims successfully dismissed

KEFI Gold and Copper plc triumphs in court, clearing final hurdles to advance its Tulu Kapi Gold Project financing and commence major works by Q1 2025.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper GMCO awarded Umm Hijlan Exploration Licence

KEFI Gold and Copper (LON: KEFI) secures the Umm Hijlan Exploration Licence in Saudi Arabia, bolstering its strategic Hawiah Project resource potential.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper highlights key developments and strategic plans

KEFI Gold and Copper plc updates on Tulu Kapi project development and strategic opportunities in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Future Minerals Forum.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper GM to be held on 2 January 2025

KEFI Gold and Copper plc announces the posting of a Capital Raise Circular to shareholders, with details of a General Meeting on 2 January 2025 in Australia.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper secures Konso Project exploration license in Ethiopia

KEFI Gold and Copper plc secures exploration licence for Ethiopia's Konso Project, targeting copper and tantalum to capitalize on rising demand.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper completes Retail Offer, updates on capital raise

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.