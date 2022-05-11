KEFI Gold and Copper Indaba presentation

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI), the gold and copper exploration and development company with projects in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced that Brian Hosking, CEO of Saudi Arabia and Head of Planning & Exploration at KEFI, will be providing a presentation this morning, Wednesday 11th May 2022, at the Mining Indaba being held in Cape Town, South Africa, covering the Company’s Hawiah Project.

The presentation is available on the Company’s website at https://www.kefi-minerals.com and below:

London-listed company KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON KEFI) is an exploration and development company focused on gold and copper deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian Shield.

KEFI Gold and Copper is focused primarily on developing the advanced Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia. Tulu Kapi has a Probable Ore Reserve of 1.05 million ounces and Mineral Resources totalling 1.7 million ounces.