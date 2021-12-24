Twitter
KEFI Gold and Copper General Meeting 13 January 2022

KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI), the gold and copper exploration and development company with projects in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced that, further to the announcement made on 21 December 2021, a General Meeting of the Company will be held on 13 January 2022 at 6:00 p.m. (AEDT) at 82 Burns Road, Wahroonga, NSW 2076, Sydney, Australia.

The notice of General Meeting will be posted to shareholders today and is available for download on the Company’s website: https://www.kefi-minerals.com.

