Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

KEFI Gold and Copper completes Retail Offer, updates on capital raise

KEFI Gold and Copper
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON: KEFI), the gold and copper exploration and development company with projects in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has provided an update on its Capital Raise, further to the announcements made yesterday.

The Company is pleased to announce that the Retail Offer via PrimaryBid is successfully completed and has now closed. From the Retail Offer, the Company has raised gross proceeds of £469,160.17 (before expenses) via the issue of 85,301,849 Ordinary Shares at the Placing Price of 0.55 pence per Ordinary Share, with over 90% of the subscribers being registered existing shareholders and with an average order size of approximately £2,500.

In total the Capital Raise is therefore expected to raise gross cash proceeds of approximately £6.0 million through the Firm Placing, the Conditional Placing, Conditional Subscription and the Retail Offer and is expected to settle approximately £4.6 million of outstanding liabilities through the Firm Placing, Conditional Placing and Conditional Remuneration Issue. The completion of the Conditional Placing, the Conditional Subscription and the Conditional Remuneration Issue remains subject to the passing of resolutions at the Company’s General Meeting to be convened on 2 January 2025.

Shareholders are reminded that because the Conditional Placing, Conditional Subscription and the Conditional Remuneration Issue is conditional, among other things, on the passing of the share allotment and disapplication of pre-exemption rights resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting. Should the resolutions not be passed, the Conditional Placing, Conditional Subscription and Conditional Remuneration Issue will not proceed.  Further announcements will be made in due course as appropriate.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless defined in this announcement or unless the context provides otherwise, bear the same meaning ascribed to such terms in the announcement made by the Company at 4.44 p.m. on 2 December 2024.

Total Voting Rights

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for Admission of the 903,193,818 Firm Placing Shares and the 85,301,849 Retail Shares to trade on AIM and it is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the Firm Placing Shares and the Retail Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on or around 6 December 2024. Following Admission of the Firm Placing Shares and the Retail Shares, the total issued share capital of the Company will consist of 7,047,584,973 Ordinary Shares each with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.  Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 7,047,584,973 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of KEFI Gold and Copper under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Paving the Way for a Stronger Future, Points Out Edison

KEFI Gold and Copper refines its strategy by exiting a Saudi venture, focusing on core projects to boost growth and shareholder value in the Arabian-Nubian Shield.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper updates JV strategy in Saudi Arabia amid growth plans

KEFI Gold and Copper plc updates on its GMCO joint venture in Saudi Arabia, revealing strategic decisions and potential changes in their stake.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper: Banks increase proposed loan facilities to US$240 million

KEFI Gold and Copper plc boosts funding for its Tulu Kapi Gold Project to $240M, highlighting strategic advancements and local engagements in Ethiopia.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper reports strong interim results highlighting progress in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (AIM: KEFI) reveals its unaudited interim results for the six months ending 30 June 2024, highlighting projects in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Early Works at Tulu Kapi progressing well

KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Tulu Kapi Early Works ramping up ahead of full Project launch

KEFI Gold and Copper plc updates on Tulu Kapi Gold Project progress, highlighting early works, construction, financing, and regional development in Ethiopia.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.